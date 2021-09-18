Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

