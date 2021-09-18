Unifi Protocol DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.32 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $51.70 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $11.10 or 0.00022877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00146314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.15 or 0.00504261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

