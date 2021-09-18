United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.8% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 154,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 152,877 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 208,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $160.05. 25,543,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

