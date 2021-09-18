United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 17,667 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 311,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.