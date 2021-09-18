United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 21,789,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,535,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

