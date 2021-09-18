United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 8,691 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $5,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

