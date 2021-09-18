United Maritime Capital LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 43,267.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,138,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,517.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 681,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 639,188 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $12,603,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $4,268,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 14,478,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,755,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $49.53.

