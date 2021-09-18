United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of X traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 52,231,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,816,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

