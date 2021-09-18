UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.16. 4,534,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The company has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

