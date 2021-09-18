Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $308.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.