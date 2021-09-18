Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.69.

UE opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.