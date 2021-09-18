US Bancorp DE Acquires 276 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $106,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 155.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

