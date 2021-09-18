US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -160.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

