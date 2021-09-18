US Bancorp DE Has $205,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Assurant were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 10.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.33. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

