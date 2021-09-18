US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vertex by 10.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertex by 41,271.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.37 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

