US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,546 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 461.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

