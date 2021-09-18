US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

