V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

