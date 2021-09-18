Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Vale stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

