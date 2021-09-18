Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.684 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. 58,015,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584,471. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

