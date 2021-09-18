Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Valneva alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VALN stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.