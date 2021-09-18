Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 69,114 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 76.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

