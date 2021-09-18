Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 630,763 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

