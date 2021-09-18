Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 207.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,843 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $473,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY opened at $16.65 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.