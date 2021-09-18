Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TPVG stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

