Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,761 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Fidus Investment worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

FDUS opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $430.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

