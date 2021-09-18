Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 16,906 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 440.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.