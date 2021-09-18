Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,036 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.80.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.