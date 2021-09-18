Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,356 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.22. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

