Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,212 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Shares of PENN opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.