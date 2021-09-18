Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 59,021 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

