Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

