Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

