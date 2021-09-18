Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $147.30.

