Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

