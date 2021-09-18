Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 1,180 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.