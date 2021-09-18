Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 3,432 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 7,621,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

