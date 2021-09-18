Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,090,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

