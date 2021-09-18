Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $335,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $19.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $872.58. 3,852,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,679. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.