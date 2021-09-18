Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $364,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. 1,176,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.41. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

