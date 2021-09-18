Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 761 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 1,175,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

