Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 43.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. 1,441,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,190. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

