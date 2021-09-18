Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 123 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average is $349.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

