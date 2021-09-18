Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of VEEV opened at $302.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.36 and a 200-day moving average of $292.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

