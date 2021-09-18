Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $546.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

VNTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. 3,172,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,502. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

