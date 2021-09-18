Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

