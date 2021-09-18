Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Verbund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

