Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $397.73 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $397.73 million and $19.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00377568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,478,353,042 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

