VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,335 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

