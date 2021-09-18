Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.41.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

